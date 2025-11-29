Advertisement

Police appeal for information after Strabane road rage incident

  • 29 November 2025
Police appeal for information after Strabane road rage incident
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 29 November 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE are seeking information regarding a road rage incident in Strabane yesterday.

A PSNI spokesperson said the incident happened at Bridge Street at around 3.40pm.

“A driver of a white Kuga Jeep has had an altercation with another male in either a VW or Skoda saloon vehicle possible grey/blue in colour along Bridge Street Strabane after the “five-ways junction”.

“Police are seeking any dash cam footage during this time or any witness to the incident to contact police on 101 reference incident number CC1610- 28/11/25.”

Related posts:

Strabane charity awarded £500,000 to support its work Free clothing exchange project opens in Strabane Police appeal after suspected hate crime assault in Strabane
Tags:

You can share this post!

BROUGHT TO YOU BY