Police appeal for information following theft of van in Omagh

  • 15 October 2025
WeAre Tyrone - 15 October 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE are appealing for information following the theft of a Volkswagen Caddy van from the Hospital Road area of Omagh.

The vehicle was reported stolen sometime between October 13 – 15 and was later recovered with significant damage.

Officers are urging anyone who may have witnessed the theft, or who saw a VW Caddy van being driven with suspicious damage during this period, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference CW777 – 14/10/25.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

