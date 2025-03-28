Police appeal for information on A5 crash

The police are appealing for information and witnesses following a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on the A5 near Omagh yesterday.

The multi-vehicle crash occurred at the Curr Road Junction near Beragh yesterday (Thursday) around 5.10pm. Four people were taken to hospital for treatment, and the Omagh-bound lane was closed for a number of hours.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said, “Police received a report at approximately 5.10pm on Thursday, March 27, of a collision at the Curr Road junction near Beragh involving two black VW Bora cars that collided with four other vehicles.

Advertisement

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from other emergency services, and medical treatment was provided at the scene.

“Four people were transported to hospital for treatment of their injuries.

“The Omagh-bound lane that was closed for a time to facilitate emergency services has now fully reopened to road users.”

Chief Inspector Dodds added, “Our investigation is underway to determine what happened, and we are especially keen to hear from anyone who has footage of the two VW Bora vehicles in the area prior to, or at the time of, the collision.

“Anyone with information or who has dash-cam, mobile or other footage can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1329 27/03/25.”