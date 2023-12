POLICE in Cookstown are growing increasingly concerned for Lauren Toal who has been reported missing.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Lauren was last seen in the Drumvale Avenue, Cookstown area on Tuesday 26th December at 9:30pm. She left the family home in her white BMW 320 M Sport LUI 2590.”

“She is in her 20’s, 5′ 6″ with long dark brown hair and slim build. She was last seen wearing a casual sweat top, leggings and trainers.”