POLICE are appealing for witnesses of an arson attack on an apartment complex in Coalisland yesterday to assist in their enquiries.

At 4.45pm yesterday a report was made of a man in dark clothing pouring liquid from a can onto a window in the Platers Hill area before setting it alight.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, wearing a black balaclava, before officers and members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) extinguished the blaze.

No residents were in the property at the time and no injuries were reported, but some minor damage was caused to the property.

The police spokesperson said, “Our enquiries are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who may be able to assist with our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference 1325 27/10/23.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/