Police are appealing for witnesses after a school child was pushed against a wall by a man on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson said, “Police received a report that a child had been pushed against a wall by an adult man on Tuesday afternoon, 11th February, in the Crevenagh Road area of Omagh.

“The child was not injured.

Advertisement

“Enquiries are ongoing, and officers would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may know who was responsible, to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1230 of 11/02/25.”