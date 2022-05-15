Police appeal for witnesses after spraying of graffiti at Omagh school

OMAGH police are appealing for information surrounding the spraying of graffiti at Omagh High School, mere days before the school celebrated its 60 year anniversary.

The vandalism took place on Wednesday night (May 12), at around 11pm.

Speaking about the incident, a police spokesperson said, “Two people can be seen on CCTV with hoods up, walking from the direction of the Swinging Bars roundabout.

“One is wearing a blue hoodie, and the other is wearing a white hoodie, with blue hood and sleeves.

“If anyone has information or dash cam footage, please contact ‘101’, quoting reference number ‘390’ of ‘12/05/2022’.”