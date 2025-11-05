Police appeal for witnesses following assault in Omagh car park

Police are appealing for information following an assault that occurred in Omagh during the early hours of Saturday (November 1).

At approximately 1.35am, a male in his early twenties was assaulted in the car park on Kevlin Avenue.

Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time, to come forward.

A spokesperson for the Police Service said, “We are keen to speak with anyone who may have seen the assault or any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Kevlin Avenue around this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 168 – 01/11/25.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.