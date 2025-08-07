Police are investigating a sighting of a masked gunman in Omagh

Police are investigating following a report of a masked man outside a house in the Omagh area shortly after 11pm last night (August 6).
It was reported that a masked man, believed to be armed with a firearm or intimidation firearm, was in the back garden of a house in Beattie Villas.
Police said he pointed the suspected firearm at a female, who was in the garden at the time, and made threats before leaving. There are no reports of any injuries.
A police investigation has commenced and enquiries are ongoing. Detectives would appeal to anyone with any information, dash-cam or doorbell footage or who witnessed any suspicious vehicles in the area, particularly around Edenderry Road, last night to contact 101.
A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org
