Police: Armed robbery in Coalisland

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an armed robbery at a commercial premises in the Main Street area of Coalisland on Monday, June 12.

Detective Inspector Ryan said, “At around 9:15pm, it was reported that a man has entered a shop in the area armed with a spanner. It was reported the man threatened a male member of staff and managed to make off with a sum of money towards the Barrack Street area following the incident.

“The man is described as being aged in his late 30s-early 40s, around 6ft in height and of slim build. He is described as wearing a black hoodie pulled over his face with a black face mask underneath. The man is described as wearing black cotton tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a glove.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2253 12/06/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”