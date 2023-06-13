Police: Armed robbery in Coalisland

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an armed robbery at a commercial premises in the Main Street area of Coalisland on Monday, June 12.
Detective Inspector Ryan said, “At around 9:15pm, it was reported that a man has entered a shop in the area armed with a spanner. It was reported the man threatened a male member of staff and managed to make off with a sum of money towards the Barrack Street area following the incident.
“The man is described as being aged in his late 30s-early 40s, around 6ft in height and of slim build. He is described as wearing a black hoodie pulled over his face with a black face mask underneath. The man is described as wearing black cotton tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a glove.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2253 12/06/23. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)