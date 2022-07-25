Police arrest man after drugs seized in Clogher and Omagh

THE police arrested a 49-year-old man after seizing a number of Class B drugs in Omagh and Clogher on Saturday, July 23.

The male was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug offences, including possession of a class b controlled drug and possession of a class b controlled drug with intent to supply.

The 49-year-old has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Boyle of the PSNI said, “Through Operation Dealbreaker, we will continue to tackle the supply, use, and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland. We’re grateful for the support of local people, and I’m keen to reiterate and ask for anyone with information, or concerns, to get in touch on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org