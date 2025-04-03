Police asked to re-interview man accused of Strabane murder

The PSNI have been asked to re-interview a Strabane man who has been charged with murder so that police can establish the ‘background’ of the case.

Dylan McCrossan, 31, appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court today via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

He is accused of killing Stephen Holmes in Strabane in February.

Advertisement

McCrossan was originally charged with grievous bodily harm, but this was changed to murder after the victim’s death.

McCrossan’s lawyers have requested that police re-interview him, as they wish for him to establish a background to the case.

Mr Holmes sustained ‘significant injuries’ after being attacked in Strabane on February 3. He passed away five days later in the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

McCrossan’s solicitor said he wished for his client to be ‘re-interviewed’ after reviewing tapes and hearing that his client had replied ‘no comment’ to a number of questions.

“We want to consult with him further on that, having spoken to him and some of his family,” said the defence.

“It is our intention to make a formal application to police and the PPS to have him re-interviewed, because I think there is an account to be given here from our understanding of the case and the background to it.”

A number of members of Mr Holmes’s family were in attendance at the hearing.

Advertisement

District Judge Oonagh Mullan addressed them, stating : “I’m sure this isn’t an easy day for you. You have my sincere sympathies. It’s a tragedy for anyone when a life is lost.

“Obviously the case is quite complex, and it will take some time to move through the various court processes, but I can assure you all steps will be taken to try to expedite this as quickly as possible.”

McCrossan will appear again by video link on May 1.