Police at scene of lorry collision on outskirts of Dromore

  • 16 January 2026
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the Fintona Road between Fintona and Dromore.

Police, ambulance, and firefighters were called following reports of a road traffic collision shortly after 11:30am today, Friday 16 January.

Three fire appliances and the ambulance service are attending the incident. The road remains closed while crews work at the scene.

It is understood that a lorry has left the road and flipped into a ditch.

A PSNI spokesperson said, “Police are currently at the scene of a one-vehicle road traffic collision at Fintona Road, Dromore, reported shortly after 11:30am today. Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.”

