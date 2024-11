Police are currently attending a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at Curr Road, Omagh.

The collision, involving a car and a lorry, was reported shortly after 11.50am today, Saturday, November 16.

Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are also at the scene.

Advertisement

There are tailbacks in the area, and motorists are advised to avoid where possible and seek an alternative road for their journey.