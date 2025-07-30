Police believe found items could be linked to thefts from cars

A resident of The Dales, Cookstown has located a pair of sunglasses and set of various keys in her garden.
Police believe these may be linked to a number of reports of thefts from vehicles, which occurred in the area on Sunday, July 27, and are being investigated by Police.
If you believe these may belong to you, please contact PSNI quoting police ref 425 27/07/2025.
