BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Police believe found items could be linked to thefts from cars

  • 30 July 2025
Police believe found items could be linked to thefts from cars
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 30 July 2025
Less than a minute

A resident of The Dales, Cookstown has located a pair of sunglasses and set of various keys in her garden.

Police believe these may be linked to a number of reports of thefts from vehicles, which occurred in the area on Sunday, July 27, and are being investigated by Police.

If you believe these may belong to you, please contact PSNI quoting police ref 425 27/07/2025.

Advertisement

Related posts:

Special trip down memory lane at Cookstown school Tributes paid to much-loved Cookstown man Dessy O’Neill Special event in Cookstown aimed at new business owners

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn