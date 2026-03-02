Police believe same gang behind weekend burglaries in Castlederg

POLICE investigating two reports of commercial burglaries in Castlederg are appealing for information.

Both burglaries were reported to police today, March 2 and, at this time, police believe they may be linked and a number of persons were involved in both burglaries.

In one of the incidents, at a yard on Carickdartans Road, an office was ransacked, and attempts made to enter vehicles and sheds on the site.

The suspects made off with a number of items of mechanical equipment including grinders, saws and mechanical spanners. From enquiries to date, this is believed to have occurred from around 3am on Sunday, March 1.

The other burglary occurred at premises on Drumquin Road where a number of persons made their way onto the site and stole tools from a van. From enquiries, it’s believed this burglary took place during the early hours of March 1 around 2.40am.

Sergeant Lowry said: “As we continue with enquiries in relation to both burglaries, we are appealing to the public for information. In particular, we’re keen to hear from anyone who has noticed any suspicious or unusual activity in recent days in the area.

“We’d also urge anyone who may have been travelling on these roads at the time the burglaries are believed to have occurred to get in touch with us. You may have seen something unusual or captured relevant dash cam footage.

“Both burglaries have resulted in significant financial impact with the loss of tools and equipment. If you have information which can help identify who was involved in these incidents we would ask that you report it.

“Similarly, if you are sold any items, such as those reported stolen, in suspicious circumstances, we would ask that you report it to police. We’d also encourage people to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity in your area. It could make all the difference.”

The number to call with information is 101, quoting references 186 or 246 of 02/03/26.