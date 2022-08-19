Police chase of lorry driver was ‘not Lethal Weapon style’

A LORRY driver from the Moy who failed to stop for police while driving at 20mph was not involved in a “Lethal Weapon style chase and takedown”, Dungannon Magistrates Court has heard.

Luke Patrick McCann (30), of Armagh Road, pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police within the vicinity of Armagh Road on January 20, 2022.

Further charges of harassment and persistent improper use of a public electronic communications network were withdrawn.

Advertisement

The court heard that, on the date in question, police were called to an address in Moy in connection with alleged matters not proceeded with in court.

McCann was observed leaving the property and sitting in his lorry. Upon being asked to exit the vehicle by police, he refused to do so.

The defendant continued to refuse to comply with police instructions and then drove off. Officers activated the blue lights and sirens on their vehicle, but McCann did not stop.

Police then engaged in a pursuit of the lorry, which lasted five minutes and ended when the defendant reached his home address.

Defending counsel, Fintan McAleer, told the court the complaint that hadn’t been proceeded with was “of a very delicate nature” and his client’s head hadn’t been in the right place at the time of the driving incident.

He revealed that the lorry driver had only reached a speed of 20mph during the pursuit.

But the barrister admitted that McCann should have stopped and cooperated with the police immediately.

Advertisement

In mitigation, Mr McAleer said the defendant was an “industrious young man” who had pleaded guilty to the charge at an early opportunity.

Deputy District Judge, Sean O’Hare, observed that the defendant shouldn’t have moved off as he had nothing to fear from the police.

Wryly referencing a popular 1980s action movie, the judge described the incident as “not a Lethal Weapon style chase and takedown”.

He imposed a £200 fine and £15 offenders levy.