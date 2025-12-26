Police confirm 20-year-old man killed in Cookstown crash

POLICE have confirmed that a 20-year-old man was killed in a road crash near Cookstown this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said shortly before 12.40am, they received a report of a two vehicle collision on the Drum Road between a silver Volkswagen Golf and a black Volkswagen Golf.

“A few minutes later, a black Vauxhall Corsa also collided with one of the vehicles involved in the first collision,” the spokesperson added.

“The five occupants of the silver Golf reported injuries at the scene. Sadly, one man passed away in hospital a short time later. He was Padraig McDonald, aged 20 and from the Loughmacrory area.

“A boy aged in his late teens has sustained life-changing injuries, while a second boy in his late teens suffered serious facial injuries. The injuries to the other two occupants are not thought to be serious at this time.

“The occupants of the black Golf and black Corsa are not believed to have suffered serious injury.”

The police spokesperson said the Drum Road has now reopened.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist with our investigation, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 30 26/12/25.”

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has expressed her condolences to the family and friends of Mr McDonald.

“It’s devastating to learn Pádraig has tragically died,” said the West Tyrone MP.

“My immediate thoughts are with the McDonald family as they begin to process this terrible incident.

“An entire community and parish is heartbroken and in mourning today and I know that we will all do everything that we can to support these families in what will be difficult days to come.#“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts and for attending the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with those injured, and I hope they make a full recovery.”