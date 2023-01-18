Police confirm name of man who died in Omagh house fire

A MAN in his 50s who died as the result of a house fire in Omagh during the early hours of this morning has been named as Andrew Halliday.

Mr Halliday was well-known in the Omagh town area as a window cleaner, and, before moving to Edinburgh Park, he previously lived at Orangefield Park, also on the Hospital Road.

The fire in Edinburgh Park was reported to police this morning at 6am.

Police attended along with colleagues from other emergency services.

The police have said that the cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.