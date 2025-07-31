BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Police dealing with ‘multi-vehicle’ collision on the A5

  • 31 July 2025
POLICE are currently dealing with a multi-vehicle collision on the A5, approximately three miles from Ballygawley.

Diversions are in operation but there will inevitably be delays and tailbacks.

“Please take an alternative route if possible,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

There are no other details about the crash at this stage.

