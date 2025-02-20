This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Police describe two-vehicle collision in Cookstown as ‘serious’

  • 20 February 2025
Police describe two-vehicle collision in Cookstown as 'serious'
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Cookstown.

Police have described the two-vehicle collision at Old Loughry Road as ‘serious’.

The PSNI are appealing for motorists to avoid the area.

“There are diversions in place. Please seek an alternative route for your journey,” said a police spokesperson.

