Police describe two-vehicle collision in Cookstown as ‘serious’

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Cookstown.
Police have described the two-vehicle collision at Old Loughry Road as ‘serious’.
The PSNI are appealing for motorists to avoid the area.
“There are diversions in place. Please seek an alternative route for your journey,” said a police spokesperson.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)