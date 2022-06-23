Police fine seven vehicle owners £530 for using rebated fuel

POLICE carried out a number of checks on the Enniskillen Road for vehicles using rebated fuel.

During the operation seven vehicles were detected using rebated fuel with each driver receiving a £530 on the spot fine.

On a statement on social media the PSNI said, “Interagency cooperation is key to tackling many of the issues affecting our roads. This week Enniskillen Road Policing Unit joined HMRC to carry out checks on vehicles in Tyrone.

“During which seven drivers were fined £530 on the sport for using rebated fuel.”