Police found taser gun during search of a house in Cookstown

  • 22 September 2025
The case was before Dungannon court.
A COOKSTOWN man who was found in possession of five cannisters of nitrous oxide and a taser has been handed a suspended sentence.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court was Morgan Crooks (25) of Morgans Hill Road, Cookstown.

The court heard that, on August 20, police searched the defendant’s home under the Misuse of Drugs Act and discovered the Class C drug and weapon.

A defence solicitor told the court that, when asked by police why he had the taser in his possession, Crooks said it was a ‘cool thing’ to have and that he had possessed it for a number of years.

The defendant further explained that he first used nitrous oxide while on holiday and sourced it after returning home.

Nitrous oxide, also known as ‘laughing gas’, is a sedative healthcare providers use to keep you comfortable during procedures.

District Judge Rafferty handed Crooks a one-month custodial sentence, which was then suspended for 12 months, and made a destruction order for the drugs and weapon.

