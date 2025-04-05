BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Police in attendance at Cookstown fire

  • 5 April 2025
Police in Cookstown are in attendance at a fire in the Tullagh Road area of Cookstown and have warned residents of the Tullagh Road/Drive area to not drink their tap water, as it may be contaminated.

 A spokesperson for the PSNI stated that the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has made them aware that water in the area of Tullagh Road/Tullagh Drive may have become contaminated as a result of oil leaking.

The spokesperson said, “The water is said to have a yellow tinge to it. Residents are advised not to drink water until Northern Ireland Water attends to and assesses the situation and issues an update to residents once it is safe to consume/use water again.”

