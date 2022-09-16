This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Police in Dungannon arrest four and seize £330,000 of drugs

  • 16 September 2022
Police in Dungannon arrest four and seize £330,000 of drugs
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 16 September 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Omagh woman ‘steps’ up for MS Mid Ulster Pride parade – ‘Best one yet’ PSNI move to search new area of Tyrone reservoir Tyrone police make arrest in ‘flower pot thefts’ probe

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY