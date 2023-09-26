Police in Omagh erect signs to combat nuisance behaviour

THE PSNI has erected new signs in Omagh that they hope will combat anti-social behaviour and excessive noise.

The signs have been put up in a number of areas after complaints from local residents.

Some of the areas are well-known meeting points for ‘cruisers’, who local residents say have been creating noise issues with their cars.

Omagh town councillor, Barry McElduff saidthat he has been contacted by a number of residents who’ve been lobbying for more to be done to curb noise problems from assembly points of ‘boy racers’.

Cllr McEduff said, “As a town councillor, I have had a number of residents from different areas of the town come to me with issues surrounding noise where ‘boy racers’ assemble to meet. The residents have told me that there have been a number of issues with loud music and revving of car engines at night.

“I know residents in these areas want more to be done to curtail the amount of noise at night.”

The PSNI said that they hoped the signs would lessen the issue of noise and anti social behaviour.

A police spokesperson said, “You may notice a few of these signs appearing around the Omagh area. They have been put up in areas where we have received complaints from residents about anti-social behaviour and excessive noise.

“You might think that there are few houses about, but the sound of engines revving, doors slamming and horns and radios blaring can travel a considerable distance.

“Please show some consideration for others.”