Police in Strabane appeal for help in finding missing man

Police in Strabane have issued an appeal for information about a missing man.

The PSNI say they are growing increasingly concerned for Alan McFarland.

He is described as 5’ 10’’ with grey, balding hair, clean shaven and last believed to be wearing black jumper, black trousers and brown boots.

Police say he may have travelled to Fermanagh.

If you have seen Alan or can assist police to locate him, please call 101 quoting serial 540 of the 20/03/25.