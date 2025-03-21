This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Police in Strabane appeal for help in finding missing man

  • 21 March 2025
Police in Strabane appeal for help in finding missing man
Missing man Alan McFarland.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 21 March 2025
Less than a minute

Police in Strabane have issued an appeal for information about a missing man.

The PSNI say they are growing increasingly concerned for Alan McFarland.

He is described as 5’ 10’’ with grey, balding hair, clean shaven and last believed to be wearing black jumper, black trousers and brown boots.

Advertisement

Police say he may have travelled to Fermanagh.

If you have seen Alan or can assist police to locate him, please call 101 quoting serial 540 of the 20/03/25.

Related posts:

Girls remember beloved dad by making teddies with his old shirts Person taken to hospital after crash in Strabane this morning

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn