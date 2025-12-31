Police investigate arson attack at Strabane flat on Christmas Day

POLICE are appealing for information following a suspected arson attack in the early hours of Christmas morning at a property in Strabane.

Shortly after 2.30am on Christmas Day, a fire was reported at the front door of a flat in Beechmount Village.

The sole occupant of the flat, a woman, was trapped inside and was rescued by members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and treated on-scene with first aid.

The woman was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The front door and porch of the property was left badly damaged as a result of the blaze, while the remainder of the flat sustained heavy smoke damage.

A spokesperson for NIFRS confirmed that two fire appliances from Strabane and Newtownstewart attended the fire where firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, used one hose reel jet.

Detectives from Strand Road PSNI station are treating the fire as arson and are asking witnesses to the incident, or anyone who captured CCTV or dashcam footage, to come forward and assist in the investigation by calling them on 101 and quoting reference number 137 25/12/25.

Alternatively a report can be submitted online using the online non-emergency reporting form or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.