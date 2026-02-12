Police investigate multiple bus depot incidents

THE PSNI have said that they have received reports of a number of incidents at the Translink Bus Depot in Omagh during recent weeks.

On the first occasion, they said that there was an incident on a school bus, and then a second incident outside the bus depot on the Mountjoy Road.

Both are alleged to have taken place on the afternoon of Friday, January 30.

Hundreds of school students from the six post-primary schools in the town converge on the bus depot at the peak morning and afternoon times for buses to-and-from their home areas.

The PSNI has said that it has been liaising with the school authorities in relation to the alleged incidents.

“Officers have liaised with school authorities and the parents of those involved and there is no requirement for further police action at this time,” a spokesperson for the PSNI added.

anti-social behaviour

Meanwhile, Translink, which has responsibility for the bus depot, condemned what they described as ‘anti-social behaviour’.

“The safety of our staff and passengers is our top priority. We condemn anti-social behaviour and we take all incidents of anti-social behaviour extremely seriously.

“When an incident occurs, we will work with the relevant authorities, including the PSNI, and if schoolchildren are involved, we will liaise with their school.”