Police investigate serious assault near Omagh bus depot

POLICE in Omagh are appealing for information following a serious assault in the vicinity of the bus depot on Mountjoy Road at the weekend.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, 28 December, sometime between 1am and 2am. A 46-year-old man reported that he was attacked after remonstrating with another man, who was unknown to him and had been asking for a lift.

The victim was assaulted and kicked while on the ground, sustaining a number of facial injuries. Police believe these injuries will require several reconstructive surgeries.

Investigating officers are urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have captured dashcam, mobile phone or other footage in the Mountjoy Road area at the time, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 902 29/12/25, or submit a report online via the PSNI website.

Those who wish to provide information anonymously can contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or through their website.