Police investigate vehicle damage on Donaghmore Road in Dungannon

POLICE are investigating a report of criminal damage to a number of vehicles on Donaghmore Road in Dungannon.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Monday, December 29 2025, between 3.45pm and 3.55pm.

A number of parked vehicles were damaged during this time, causing concern among local residents.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Police are also keen to hear from drivers who may have dashcam footage, or residents and businesses with CCTV covering Donaghmore Road during the relevant time period.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 416 of 30/12/2025.