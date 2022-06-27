Detectives investigate ‘slashing’ incident in Strabane

DETECTIVES are investigating a violent incident in Carlton Drive in Strabane this afternoon (Monday, June 27) in which a man was injured with ‘slash’ wounds.

Police and other emergency services responded to the incident, which was reported shortly after midday.

Upon arrival, a man, aged in his 20s, who had sustained a number of slash-type wounds to his body was located at the scene, beside a vehicle on the street. The Ambulance Service transferred the male victim to hospital for treatment of his injuries which, at this time, are not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation is underway to determine what happened, who was involved and a motive.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said, “If you witnessed what occurred or, if you have information about this incident and have not yet spoken to police, I would urge you to make contact with us.”

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 746 of 27.06.22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/