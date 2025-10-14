Police investigating arson attack on property in Strabane

POLICE are investigating an arson attack on a property in Strabane earlier this week.
A PSNI spokesperson said officers are looking into suspicious activity resulting in a deliberate fire causing damage to the property, which occurred in the Ashbrook area of Strabane between midnight and 7am yesterday morning.
“Police would like information to help identify any person/s responsible,” added the spokesperson.
“Please contact 101 and quote reference number CW489 -13/10/25 or alternatively contact Crime stoppers on 0800555111.”
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)