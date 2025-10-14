BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Police investigating arson attack on property in Strabane

  • 14 October 2025
File photo.
POLICE are investigating an arson attack on a property in Strabane earlier this week.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers are looking into suspicious activity resulting in a deliberate fire causing damage to the property, which occurred in the Ashbrook area of Strabane between midnight and 7am yesterday morning.

“Police would like information to help identify any person/s responsible,” added the spokesperson.

“Please contact 101 and quote reference number CW489 -13/10/25 or alternatively contact Crime stoppers on 0800555111.”

