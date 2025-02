POLICE are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a fire that they believe was started deliberately at a property in Strabane in the early hours of this morning.

The PSNI has described the fire, which was at a block of flats on Main Street after 1 am, as a ‘malicious attack’ that put a number of properties and people at risk. A man and woman were inside the building at the time of the fire, and both were able to escape unharmed.

A number of PSNI officers attended the scene along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Lavery said, “Shortly after 1.35am, officers received and responded to a report of a fire at a block of flats in the Main Street area. Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“A man and a woman were inside the block of flats at the time, but fortunately, they were able to leave the building, and there were no reports of any injuries.

“NIFRS officers extinguished the fire, which we are treating as deliberate ignition at this time.”

Detective Inspector Lavery added, “This was a malicious attack that also put neighbouring properties and the people inside at serious risk.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or who may have any information that might assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 90 of 07/02/25.”

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.