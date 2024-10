POLICE investigating a fire at three derelict buildings on Longland Road in Donemana are appealing for witnesses and information.

The fire was reported to police at 5.20am today, Tuesday October 8.

Police and NIFRS attended the scene. From enquiries so far, NIFRS believe the fire was as a result of deliberate ignition and so the incident is being treated as arson.

Police appeal to witnesses who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area this morning around or shortly after 5am, or anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 171 of 08/10/24 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Information can also be provided anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Diversions in place on Longland Road have been lifted and roads are open as normal.