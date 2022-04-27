Police investigating Garvaghy hit and run

THE PSNI are appealing for information following the report of a hit-and-run road traffic collision at the Curr Road in Garvaghy on Wednesday morning (April 27).
Shortly before 8.10am, it was reported that a blue Volkswagen Jetta and a black car, believed to be a Volkswagen Golf, were involved in the incident. Minor damage was caused to the Jetta. The black car failed to remain at the scene following the incident.
Enquiries are continuing and police would ask the driver of the black car or anyone who witnessed the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 242 27.04.22.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)