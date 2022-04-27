Police investigating Garvaghy hit and run

THE PSNI are appealing for information following the report of a hit-and-run road traffic collision at the Curr Road in Garvaghy on Wednesday morning (April 27).

Shortly before 8.10am, it was reported that a blue Volkswagen Jetta and a black car, believed to be a Volkswagen Golf, were involved in the incident. Minor damage was caused to the Jetta. The black car failed to remain at the scene following the incident.

Enquiries are continuing and police would ask the driver of the black car or anyone who witnessed the incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 242 27.04.22.