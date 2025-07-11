Police investigating Moygashel bonfire as a hate crime

THE PSNI have confirmed that they are investigating last night’s bonfire in Moygashel that had an effigy of refugees in a boat on top of it as a hate crime.

The model of a small boat with several figures inside and on top of a banner is being investigated as a hate incident by police and received widespread condemnation from politicians and church leaders.

The bonfire, in Moygashel, was lit last night.

Police said they “have received a number of reports regarding the bonfire in Moygashel and the material that has been placed upon it.”

The PSNI statement added, “Police are here to help those who are or who feel vulnerable, to keep people safe.

“We do this by working with local communities, partners, elected representatives, and other stakeholders to deliver local solutions to local problems, building confidence in policing and supporting a safe environment for people to live, work, visit, and invest in Northern Ireland, but we can only do so within the legislative framework that exists.”