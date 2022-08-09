Police investigating New IRA search houses in Strabane

DETECTIVES from the Terrorism Investigation Unit, assisted by uniform officers, conducted searches in the Bearney Road area of Strabane today, Tuesday August 9, in connection with an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA.

The police say whilst they understand the impact their operational activity can have upon the day-to-day lives of local residents, people can be assured they seek to plan “maximise safety and minimise any disruption”. The PSNI say they will continue to work with communities to’disrupt those involved in terrorism-related activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society’.

Anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity or anyone in their area or anyone with any information that can assist officers with their investigations should contact police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.