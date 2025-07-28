Police investigating theft of 21 lambs from Plumbridge field

POLICE are investigating the theft of 21 lambs from a field on Meenagorp Road in Plumbridge.

The theft was reported to police on July 24, but police believe it may have occurred in the days before it was reported.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “To transport these lambs anywhere would have required a trailer and so police are especially keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last week, and saw any suspicious activity or unfamiliar vehicles.

“The number to call with information is 101, quote reference 1954 of 24/07/25 or make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/report or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The police spokesperson asked people to be vigilant.

“If you notice anything untoward in your area, or see unknown vehicles outside premises or on neighbouring land in rural areas, note down any important details such as a description or vehicle registration and contact police immediately.

“Police will follow up on your call and there is every possibility your prompt information could prevent a crime.

“For crime prevention advice or information call 101 to speak with the local crime prevention officer. Always 999 in an emergency.”