Police issue appeal for information about missing man

POLICE are concerned about the welfare of a man who has possible links to the Mid Ulster area.

Christopher Stephens was last seen yesterday at 9pm in the vicinity of Linnet Park, Lisburn.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Philip was last seen wearing grey shoes, black work trousers, grey t-shirt, grey/black puffer coat and an orange beanie hat.

“If you have seen Christopher or have any information on his whereabouts, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please make contact with Police on 101 quoting reference 23 of 15/12/25.”