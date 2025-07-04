Police issue traffic appeal ahead of ‘large’ funeral later today

POLICE are asking motorists to avoid part of Clogher this afternoon due to an expected ‘large local funeral’.

A PSNI spokesperson said people should use alternative routes if possible.

“Today there is expected to be some disruption in the Clogher area for a large local funeral,” the spokesperson said.

“The funeral will be walking from the Crossowen Road area to Fintona Road via Main Street around 1pm.

“If motorists can avoid the area using a different route where possible to avoid lengthy delays in their journey.

“Police will try to facilitate local traffic where possible,” added the PSNI spokesperson.