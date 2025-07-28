Police issue witness appeal after road collision in Omagh

POLICE are appealing for information about a road collision in Omagh earlier this month.
The collision happened around 1pm on Friday, July 11, at Drumagh Avenue.
A PSNI spokesperson described the collision as ‘minor’ but investigating officers are keen to hear from any witnesses.
Any person who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage should contact 101 and quote incident number CC2025071101027.
