Police make arrest after suspected drugs worth £6k found

  • 11 March 2025
POLICE in Strabane have arrested a man in his 30’s after a search in Strabane unveiled a suspected £6k worth of drugs.

Around 12.50am on March 11 Local Policing Team officers, accompanied by the District Support Team, searched a house in the Bridge Street area of town.

One man was arrested and a quantity of class A, B and C drugs were found.

Inspector Pearce said, “As a result of the search, a quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, cocaine, pregabalin and diazepam tablets, with an estimated street value of £6,000, were seized.

“A sum of cash and two mobile phones were also seized in the search.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences, and remains in custody at this time.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I encourage anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

