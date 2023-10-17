POLICE: Missing man last seen in Cookstown

Police have made a renewed appeal today, for information about 21-year-old high-risk missing person Lee Johnston, from the Coleraine area who was last seen in Cookstown.

Mid Ulster District Commander Superintendent Michael O’Loan said: “Police are becoming increasingly concerned for Lee’s safety and we have now launched a criminal investigation into his disappearance.

“I can now confirm that we have a sighting of Lee in a supermarket on the Orritor Road in Cookstown between 16.52 and 16.59 on Saturday October 7th. CCTV shows him going through a checkout. Today we are issuing photographs of this last sighting in an effort to jog people’s memories. Lee was also believed to have been in the Mullagh Park area of Maghera earlier that day at around 4pm. He also has links to both the Ballymena and Coleraine areas.

“Lee was first reported missing to police on Friday evening, October 13 and it is out of character for him not to have been in contact with his family since he was last seen.

“He has short brown hair, blue eyes and around 5 foot 9 inches in height, and was last seen wearing a blue hooded-top and tracksuit bottoms.

“I am appealing directly to Lee to make contact with the police, family or friends so that we know you are safe and well. n Officers continuing to investigate Lee’s disappearance have made two arrests, a woman aged 31, and a man aged 33. They both continue to help police with their enquiries at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who was travelling through the Mullagh Park area in Maghera between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, October 7 to think if they saw Lee or anything unusual. If you did, please report it to police immediately.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage that could help our enquiries, to also make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 1782 13/10/23.”