Police name man killed in Pomeroy RTC

Police have confirmed the man who died as a result of a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Pomeroy Road, Pomeroy on Friday as 49-year-old Juraj Luptak.

Police were alerted to a single vehicle collision on the Pomeroy Road involving a van at about 11.30pm on Friday. Advertisement

First aid treatment was provided to Mr Luptak but he died at the scene. The driver of the van was taken to hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries.

Police say that enquiries into the incident are continuing at this time and have asked for anyone who was travelling on the Pomeroy Road on Friday evening between 11.20pm and 11.45pm and has dash-cam footage they may have captured, can make contact with us on 101.

The reference number is 1944 29/09/23.