Police officer assaulted by suspected drink-driver in Ballygawley

A 42-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Ballygawley on suspicion of a range of offences including two counts of assault on police, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs and resisting arrest.

It follows a report of a two-car collision on Omagh Road, Ballygawley at around 8pm on Thursday, October 17. Officers responded and found that one of the drivers had fled from the scene on foot.

He was located a short distance away at the rear of a local bar however upon detection, he head-butted a police officer causing her injury.

The man was arrested and was then taken to hospital as a precaution, where he spat in the face of a second police officer.

He remains in custody this afternoon, Friday, October 17.

​Chief Inspector Scott Fallis said, “To be head-butted, spat on or assaulted in any way whilst simply doing your job is sickening and it should never, ever be thought of as an acceptable consequence of working in policing.

“It is to the credit of the two police officers involved that they remained on duty for the remainder of their shifts and continued to provide a policing service to our community throughout the night.

Police officers come to work to help people, to provide a service and they should never expect to be attacked for it. There should be no tolerance in society for attacks on police.”