Police officers injured after vehicle rammed in Cookstown

  • 28 September 2025
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 28 September 2025
Less than a minute

POLICE have renewed an appeal for information after two officers were injured when their vehicle was rammed in Cookstown.

The incident happened around 7.50pm on Friday when the officers, who were on patrol in the Beechview area, signalled for a black Mercedes B class to stop.

The vehicle attempted a reversing manoeuvre before turning and driving straight at police, mounting a kerb and colliding with the police vehicle before making off from the scene.

The two officers suffered injuries as a result of this collision and are now off duty.

A police spokesperson said anyone with information, including dashcam or other footage, is asked to contact investigating officers on 101, quoting reference 142 of 27/09/25.

