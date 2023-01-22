Police officers injured during ‘vicious’ attack in Omagh

Two police officers sustained injuries in a ‘vicious attack’ in Omagh last night (Saturday, January 21).

They were responding to a disturbance in the Tully Road around 9pm when they were assaulted.

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault on police and grievous bodily harm, and is currently in custody (Sunday afternoon).

A PSNI spokesperson said, “As our officers tried to diffuse the situation, one was struck to the back of the head.

“Another officer was also struck and knocked to the ground.

“Both were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment to their injuries.”

Describing the attack as ‘vicious, the statement added, “Our officers work hard everyday to keep people safe and protect the communities they serve.

“Incidents such as this are unacceptable and should be condemned by all.”

The investigation into the incident is continuing and police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed what happened.

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1732 21/01/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Reports can also be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org