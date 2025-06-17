Police probe multiple reports of bins being overturned in Omagh

RESIDENTS across Omagh and surrounding townlands have been left baffled and frustrated after household bins were overturned and rubbish scattered across roads in what police are calling a ‘serious matter’.

The incident, which unfolded late Wednesday into Thursday morning last week, affected areas including Mountfield village, Cookstown Road, Crocknaboy Road, Fecarry Road, Gortin Road and Dromore Road.

On Thursday morning, residents awoke to scenes of widespread mess.

“It was just wanton vandalism,” said Killyclogher resident Nigel Kelly. “I found my bin 500 feet away from my house and spent the morning cleaning up before the bin men arrived. The whole place was a mess.”

Mr Kelly, like many residents, places his bin out the night before collection due to work commitments.

“It’s hard enough getting everything ready in the morning without this,” he said. “I hate to stereotype, but this was likely teenagers out in their cars carrying out anti-social behaviour. They had to have been travelling by car because of the sheer scale of how many bins were tossed – it was every single bin on our road and beyond.”

He also questioned if the acts were part of a social media trend. “I wonder if this is a new social media challenge – to tip as many bins for internet clout.”

Police say they are taking the matter seriously.

Inspector Morton stated, “Over the last number of days, police have received reports from Omagh to Mountfield in which bins have been overturned. Enquiries are continuing and police want to reassure the local community that we take this matter very seriously.

“People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities,” he added.

“Those who choose to engage in anti-social and criminal behaviour must understand that it is unacceptable.”

Local Sinn Féin councillors Anne Marie Fitzgerald and Pádraigín Ní Cheallaigh confirmed the council has reported the matter to police.

“We would encourage anyone who has information about what has happened to bring it forward so that those responsible can be held to account.”