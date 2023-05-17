Police re-arrest man over Omagh security alert

DETECTIVES investigating a vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh on Saturday, May 6 have re-arrested a 29-year-old man.

The man was arrested this morning, Wednesday, following the search of a property in the Strabane area.

He has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned.

The man was originally arrested on May 7 and later released following questioning.

The security alert took place late on Saturday night, May 6 when the hijacked vehicle was left outside Omagh PSNI Station.

The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2015 of 06/05/23. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23B02-PO1